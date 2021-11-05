Bentleyville Almost Ready For the Public

DULUTH, Minn. — With only two more weekends to go to before the gates open for the public, its crunch time getting everything strung up to welcome back the Bentleyville walk through.

The light display has been at Bayfront Festival Park for thirteen years, and it continues to be a Christmas tradition for families in the Twin Ports.

But those who volunteer to help put the show on have made this an important part of their holidays too.

“I think a lot of times people love tradition they’ve been doing volunteering down here for the 13 years we’ve been here at Bayfront and they have certain days or certain times of the year around the holidays that they love coming down. But it’s an opportunity to meet new friends, a lot of times its family traditions, they bring their families down to volunteer on particular days,” Nathan Bentley, Executive Director of Bentleyville said.

But for one couple, this volunteer experience is a first.

“We’ve been coming for a long time to visit and we just moved here a months and a half ago and it’s kind of been a bucket list thing for me to be a part of Bentleyville and so we just started coming and it’s so fun to see how it gets put together from start to finish” Shirley Meyers, a Duluth Resident and first-time Bentleyville Volunteer said.

For their first year volunteering, long-time Bentleyville fans Shirley and Mike Meyers helped set up the tunnel of lights, and build different stations.

They’ll also help work the actual production, but there are still many ways for more to get involved.

“From November 20th to December 27th were looking for people in our cookie house, our popcorn building, helping in our parking lot, marshmallow roasting, handing out marshmallows and all the other jobs that we have going on,” Bentley said.

For the Meyers, their first time helping light up Duluth has been a special experience.

“Just to be a part of something that’s such a big deal in Duluth. It brings the community together it brings so many people from the cities, it’s just fun being a part of something so special, so yeah this is going to be a part of our Duluth experience for as long as were here,” Meyers said.

Bentleyville opens November 20th and founder Nathan Bentley reminds those visiting they are collecting nonperishable food items, and unwrapped toys for the salvation army and also to sign up to volunteer on their website.