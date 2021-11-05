CHUM’s Fresh Fridays Provides Fresh Food to Community

DULUTH, Minn.- Today marks CHUM’S third week of Fresh Fridays, and so far, it has been a success for the Duluth food bank.

“Fresh Fridays” is the food bank’s new program, where they give out fresh food items like produce, milk, and more.

Every Monday and Wednesday, CHUM gives out non-perishable food boxes, and on Tuesdays, they deliver food boxes to different parts of the city to those who don’t have transportation. But Fresh Fridays is their new program to give people an opportunity to grab whole foods for healthier meals.

“But on Fridays people come—they can bring a bag; We try to have some bags here and they get to select whatever they want, so we’ve had a lot of grapes, we have potatoes, tomatoes—a whole variety, and it’s absolutely up to them what they take,” said food distribution coordinator Mary Baumgartner.

Each Friday, the food bank will have a table set up outside of their facility with various fresh food items available for people to choose from.