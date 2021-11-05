City Of Duluth To Require Employees Get Vaccinated Or Test For Covid Weekly

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth will soon be requiring its employees to get vaccinated or get weekly COVID tests.

A city spokesperson said the new requirement will start in December.

This comes after President Joe Biden made an executive order in September telling employers with 100 or more people to require workers to get vaccinated or get weekly COVID-19 tests beginning in January of 2022.

If employers choose to not comply, they could be fined.

The city of Duluth employs hundreds of workers.

Mayor Emily Larson’s office says the new requirement is the responsible thing to do for employees and the safety of the public while helping stop the spread of the virus.