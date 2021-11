Esko Football Tops Aitkin to Win Second Straight Section 7AAA Title

A late field goal from Wyatt Stankiewicz pushed the Esko football team past Aitkin 17-14 as they captured their second straight Section 7AAA championship.

This will be the Eskomos 13th trip to the state tournament as seedings will be announced on Saturday.