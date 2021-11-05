Firefighters Urge Residents to Take Preventative Measures as Temperatures Drop

Members of the Duluth Fire Department want people to use Daylight Savings as an opportunity to check on their smoke detectors as well.

DULUTH, Minn. — While most people get ready to turn their clocks an hour back for Daylight Savings this Sunday, members of the Duluth Fire Department want people to use it as an opportunity to check on their smoke detectors as well.

A general rule of thumb is to check the batteries on your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors and every six months.

Officials say recently this is important as they have seen an uptick in fires with more people staying indoors due to the pandemic.

With Thanksgiving coming up, kitchen fires are also big this time of year.

“As it gets colder, the opportunity for pipes to break and heating systems to malfunction are starting to increase. We see a rise in fires this year because of those things. Things you can look for is to make sure your heating system has had good maintenance,” Duluth Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall, Christopher Orman says.

