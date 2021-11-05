Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 11/5/21

Grand Rapids, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Deer River all won section titles on Friday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jack Cleveland ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes left to give Grand Rapids the 14-12 win over North Branch to claim the section 7AAAA championship. Here are other scores from around the Northland.

SECTION 5 9-MAN: South Ridge 0, Ogilvie 42

SECTION 7 9-MAN: Cherry 20, Mountain Iron-Buhl 66

SECTION 7A: Barnum 8, Deer River 32

SECTION 7AAAA: Grand Rapids 14, North Branch 12

WIAA LEVEL 3: Ellsworth 54, Northwestern 13