Miller Hill Subaru to Host Pet Adoption Event

DULUTH, Minn.- Miller Hill Subaru in Hermantown is hosting a pet adoption event this weekend collaborating with four animal shelters.

Canal bark, Youth Allies, Riley Rue, and Animal Allies will be vendors at the dealership’s 13th annual Love-a-Pet event.

Four humane organizations will be on-site Saturday with 75 cats and kittens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and five organizations on-site Sunday with around 50 dogs, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“All these families that come in and the kids are so excited and leave—when watching them leave, they are just so excited to find a new member,” said Subaru Marketing Director Beth Nimens.

The dealership is welcoming anyone to stop by either day to find a new member for their family.