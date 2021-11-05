Registration Open for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for 5-11-Year-Olds through St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn.- Registration is open for vaccine appointments for 5 to 11-year-olds through St. Louis County Public Health.

Starting next Saturday, November 13th, the county will offer Pfizer vaccines to kids at the First United Methodist Church in Duluth from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the Eveleth Auditorium on the Range from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to register online here – walk-ins will be taken only if space and supply are available.

Older family members can also get a first, second, or booster dose at these clinics.