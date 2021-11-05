Salvation Army Accepting Applications for Christmas Assistance

Applicants must present an ID for everyone in the household and a piece of mail for proof of address.

DULUTH, Minn.- The holidays are right around the corner and The Duluth Salvation Army is once again accepting applications for gifts and Christmas dinners.

Through the 24th of this month, anyone can turn in an application at the Salvation Army office on 27th Avenue West.

The Salvation Army will distribute toys for kids and Christmas dinners to make sure everyone has a happy holiday.

“There are families out there that are barely making it paycheck to paycheck, let alone trying to throw Christmas in there on top of all that,” said Nancy Leslie, Program Supervisor of Emergency Services. “So that’s what we do, we give them the Christmas that they can’t provide.”

“The three days that we do distribution, it’s nice to get the hugs and the smiles and the thank you’s. That’s the best 3 days for the staff,” she said.

Applications are being accepted Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Last year, Salvation Army officials say they served more than 1,900 households.