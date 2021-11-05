Superior Police Investigating Two Separate Robberies Within 24 Hours

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior police say they are investigating two unrelated robberies that happened within a 24 hour period in Superior earlier this week.

According to the Superior Police Department, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Walgreens located on 2015 Tower Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

An employee told officers that a white male had been shopping in the store for about 10 minutes before he approached the cash register brandishing a knife and demanding money.

The suspect was described as being approximately six feet tall, wearing a dark-colored stocking hat, and a dark-colored sweatshirt.

Authorities say the suspect fled before police arrived at the scene.

On Thursday, officers responded to a second robbery, this time at the Super One Foods located at 1515 Oakes Avenue.

Police say a female reported she had been robbed in the parking lot by an unknown white female around 1:15 p.m.

According to reports, the victim said she got into the driver’s seat of her car after putting her groceries away when an unknown female, likely in her 20’s, wearing a mask and a bright teal-colored jacket got into the front passenger seat.

The female suspect pulled out a butcher-style knife and demanded money from the victim.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

Superior police say there is no evidence at this time that the two robberies are related.

The robberies remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the two incidents can submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.