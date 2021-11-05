UMD Holding Pumpkin Compost Drive

UMD held a compost drive for people looking for a place to ditch those gourds.

DULUTH, Minn. — With Halloween in the rearview mirror, it’s time to say goodbye to your pumpkins and hit the road jack-o-lanterns.

Starting Friday, people can visit two locations on the campus to dispose of their pumpkins.

One in the parking lot near the new science building, the other in the Bagley Nature Center parking lot.

The pumpkins collected by the sustainability program go towards helping the land lab, saving the campus money so they don’t have to purchase as much compost.

“The pumpkins will be brought to the UMD land lab where they will be added to our existing compost that we have out there. One of our ongoing challenges is how to get more compost from the university five miles away to the farm out there on Riley Road,” UMD Land Lab Director, Teresa Bertossi says.

The drive will continue on Saturday and run through the weekend.