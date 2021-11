UMD Men’s Hockey Drops NCHC Opener to Western Michigan

The Bulldogs get goals from Kyler Klevin, Casey Gilling and Tanner Laderoute as they'll try to split the series Saturday night in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan men’s hockey team scored with 1:26 left in the third period to knock off UMD 4-3 Friday night at the Lawson Ice Arena.

The Bulldogs get goals from Kyler Klevin, Casey Gilling and Tanner Laderoute as they’ll try to split the series Saturday night in Kalamazoo.