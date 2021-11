UMD Volleyball Swept at Home by Southwest Minnesota State

Kate Berg led the Bulldogs with 10 kills as UMD will close out the regular season Saturday at home against Sioux Falls.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their penultimate match of the regular season, the UMD volleyball team were swept by Southwest Minnesota State 3-0 Friday night at Romano Gym.

Kate Berg led the Bulldogs with 10 kills as UMD will close out the regular season Saturday at home against Sioux Falls.