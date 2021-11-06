Prep Volleyball: Grand Rapids, Greenway, South Ridge Earn Section Championships

The Thunderhawks are headed back to state for the first time since 2016. This will be the Raiders first trip since 2019, while this will be the first ever trip to the state tournament for the Panthers.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Grand Rapids volleyball team made quick work out of Cloquet, getting the sweep (25-12, 25-19, 25-21) to win the section 7AAA championship.

Kamryn Klinefelter led the way with 13 kills as the Thunderhawks earn their first trip to state since 2016.

In section 7AA, Proctor won the first set but Greenway battled back to win the next three to get the 3-1 win (15-25, 28-26, 25-23, 26-24) to earn the section 7AA title.

Lexi Hammer finished with 40 set assists while Bri Miller had 18 kills. This will be the Raiders first trip to state since 2019.

In section 7A, South Ridge got the 3-1 win (25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23) over Northeast Range to capture the section 7A title. This will be the Panthers first ever trip to the state tournament.