UMD Football Upsets Augustana at Home

The Bulldogs defense came up huge, picking up four interceptions, two of which were returned for six.

Armani Carmickle finished with 78 receiving yards, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards on the season. Garrett Olson completed 11 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

UMD improves to 8-2 on the season in a win that majorly helps the Bulldogs postseason hopes. UMD will wrap up the regular season next weekend at home hosting Northern State, with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m.