UMD Men’s Hockey Shuts Out Western Michigan to Earn Weekend Split

Ryan Fanti finished with 35 saves to earn his first career shutout while Tanner Laderoute scored twice.
Claudia Chakamian,

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Ryan Fanti recorded his first career shutout as the No. 4 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team got the 3-0 win over No. 10 Western Michigan to earn a weekend split.

Tanner Laderoute scored twice while Ben Almquist scored once. Fanti finished with 35 saves.

UMD improves to 6-2 on the season and will host Colorado College next weekend. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is set for 7:07 p.m.

