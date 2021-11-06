UMD Men’s Hockey Shuts Out Western Michigan to Earn Weekend Split

Ryan Fanti finished with 35 saves to earn his first career shutout while Tanner Laderoute scored twice.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Ryan Fanti recorded his first career shutout as the No. 4 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team got the 3-0 win over No. 10 Western Michigan to earn a weekend split.

Tanner Laderoute scored twice while Ben Almquist scored once. Fanti finished with 35 saves.

UMD improves to 6-2 on the season and will host Colorado College next weekend. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is set for 7:07 p.m.