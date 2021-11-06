UW-Superior Men’s Soccer Tops Bethany Lutheran in Overtime for Fifth Straight UMAC Tournament Title

Josh Bellamy scored the game-winner just 10 seconds into overtime to send the Yellowjackets back to the NCAA Tournament.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Josh Bellamy scored just 10 seconds into overtime to give the UW-Superior men’s soccer team the 2-1 win over Bethany Lutheran in the UMAC championship game.

Blake Doyea also scored as the Yellowjackets won their fifth straight UMAC tournament title. Alex Paredes got the start in net and made six saves, but was issued a red card and was ejected. Payton Anderson came in on the ensuing play and made the save on a PK to keep the game tied and force overtime.

Blake Perry was named tournament MVP. The Yellowjackets will learn their NCAA tournament destination on Monday.