UW-Superior Women’s Soccer Wins First Ever UMAC Tournament Title

Annah Schussman scored twice while Proctor alum Ava Giswold scored once to send the Yellowjackets to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The program’s all-time leading goal-scorer Annah Schussman found the back of the net twice to lift the UW-Superior women’s soccer team the 3-2 win over Northwestern to claim their first ever UMAC tournament championship.

Proctor alum Ava Giswold also scored in the win for the Yellowjackets while Jenna Lang finished with five saves.

UW-Superior enters the NCAA Tournament on a 17 match unbeaten streak. The Yellowjackets will learn where they’re headed for the NCAA Tournament on Monday.