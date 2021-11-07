Boy Scout Christmas Wreaths for Sale

DULUTH, Minn. — Winter’s around the corner, and that means so is Christmas, and Duluth’s Troop 9 Boy Scouts were back with their annual Christmas wreath sale outside of the Mount Royal Market.

Offering three different sizes and various designs, these wreaths prove to be a hit with the community and is the scouts’ biggest fundraiser.

The proceeds help fund various parts of the scouting experience from going on educational trips to buying new gear, but being able to network and meet the public is one of the scouts’ favorite parts every year.

“It’s nice to just get out and talk to people and kind of start getting in the Christmas spirit, we definitely get more people, it’s our biggest fundraiser for us is wreaths, popcorn is not quite as successful but wreaths for sure is our biggest sale,” Clarice said.

The scouts will be back outside of Mount Royal Sunday, and next weekend too, from 9 to 3.