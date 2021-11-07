Football State Quarterfinal Matchups Announced

Mountain Iron-Buhl, Deer River, Moose Lake/Willow River, Esko and Grand Rapids all learned their first round state opponents.

DULUTH, Minn. – Five Northland teams will begin their 2021 state tournaments next week as quarterfinals begin on Thursday. Here’s a look at the first round matchups for the Northland teams still in the hunt for state titles:

NINE-MAN: Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Fertile-Beltrami. Thursday, 11/11 @ 6 p.m. in Grand Rapids

CLASS A: Deer River vs. New York Mills. Friday, 11/12 @ 7 p.m. in Brainerd.

CLASS AA: Moose Lake-Willow River vs. West Central Area/Ashby. Thursday, 11/11 @ 7 p.m. in Brainerd.

CLASS AAA: Esko vs. New London-Spicer. Saturday, 11/13 @ 1 p.m. in Brainerd.

CLASS AAAA: Grand Rapids vs. Orono. Thursday, 11/11 @ 7 p.m. at Osseo.

To view all of the brackets, head to the MSHSL website.