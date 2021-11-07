Hundreds of Furry Friends Find New Families at Subaru ‘Love a Pet’ Adoption Event

106 animals total -- 76 cats and 30 dogs -- were adopted out.

DULUTH, Minn.- Hundreds of pets went home with new loving families this weekend at Miller Hill Subaru’s “Love a Pet” adoption event.

People were in and out the door Saturday and Sunday with new furry family members of all ages.

Five different humane organizations from across the northland came to the building behind the dealership getting some of their longtime shelter animals out to new homes.

“A lot of these facilities are in smaller towns that maybe don’t have as large of an adoption pool so coming here to Duluth offers them a lot of people at one time,” said Nicole Facciotto, Humane Education Manager at Animal Allies Humane Society.

“It’s such a good feeling to see the animals walk out the door we’ve had staff and volunteers standing and clapping when they go out the doors. And it’s just such a good feeling,”

The event also featured holiday pet photos and free microchipping for your pet with donations.