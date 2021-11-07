Northern Star: Addy Ranta

For this week's segment, we feature a Superior cheerleader who has the chance to represent the Northland on the national stage as a member of the National Cheerleading Association All-American Team.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Cheerleading wasn’t the first choice for Superior senior cheerleader Addy Ranta.

“I didn’t make the volleyball team so it all started because I didn’t make that and I said well I guess I can try cheer,” Ranta said.

Ranta, who also has a background in dance, has now been cheering since the winter season her freshman season and hasn’t looked back.

“Her first year she was on JV and then she really wanted to be bumped up to varsity and immediately she started working as hard as she could and that’s just with everything. A new skill, she’s always just worked so hard,” Superior cheerleading head coach Andria Murphy said.

At National Cheerleading Association (NCA) camp this summer, Ranta was nominated for the All-American team. On the last day of camp, she performed a mix of jumps, tumbling, spiriting and a cheer in front of judges. Ranta received the highest score, which landed her on the All-American Team.

“At first I didn’t even think that I’d be picked because we were all standing in line and they went through Superior and they said my teammate’s names and then they stopped and then went on to the other school. But then they waited until last to say my name because I had scored the highest so then I was kind of like ‘oh I didn’t make it’ but then they said my name and it was exciting. At first I didn’t even want to try out and then I tried out and I scored the highest,” Ranta said.

“She doesn’t always have the most confidence but she’s also one that if you stare her in the eyes and say ‘you can do it, you can do it,’ she’ll be like OK I can. I said it’s your senior year, if you don’t you’re going to regret it,” Murphy added.

As part of the All-American Team, Ranta can perform at different events across the country with cheerleaders from all over. She plans to attend the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii in December.

“It’s kind of like the camp where you learn the material and you perform it, but you’re in front of an audience. So we’ll go there, we rehearse and then we perform it and then we’re in a parade for everything. Just being able to be a part of it. It’s going to be a different experience then just normal sideline cheer and to be able to meet all of the different people who have gone through the same experience that you have,” Ranta said.

There, she’ll be able to represent not only Superior, but the entire Northland on a national stage.

“I’m one of the first ones for Superior cheer to be able to do this and it kind of, I’m hoping will help get us up on the food chain in sports knowing that we got recognized nationally,” Ranta said.

“I don’t think anyone’s done anything really like this in any of the sports. We don’t compete anymore so we don’t get like a big state title like any of the other teams do so the fact that she actually gets to travel and do these big events and get Superior’s name out there for cheer is big in general,” Murphy added.

While Ranta still has the winter season to get through, her impact on the Superior program has already been felt, and both her and her coach say they’re glad volleyball never worked out.

“She has come through so much, a lot of ups and downs with her but she has probably made the most growth out of anybody that I’ve ever seen,” Murphy said.

“Definitely a different experience than volleyball but I love cheer. Cheer is my favorite thing to do, it’s what I look forward to after school because there’s a lot to learn and you create a bond with your teammates and it’s a bond that you’ll have through your high school career,” Ranta said.