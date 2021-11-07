Northland Volleyball Teams Learn State Pairings

Grand Rapids received the No. 5 seed in class AAA while South Ridge and Greenway are unseeded in their receptive brackets.

DULUTH, Minn. – The volleyball state tournament begins next week at the Xcel Energy Center and three Northland teams are still in the hunt for state titles. Here’s a look at those teams’ quarterfinal matchups:

CLASS A: South Ridge vs. No. 1 Mayer Lutheran. Thursday, 11/11 @ 5 p.m.

CLASS AA: Greenway vs. No. 3 Sauk Centre. Thursday, 11/11 @ 11 a.m.

CLASS AAA: No. 5 Grand Rapids vs. No. 4 Monticello. Wednesday, 11/10 @ 5 p.m.

To view the full brackets, head to the MSHSL website.