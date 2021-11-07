Official Deer Hunting Season Opener

DULUTH, Minn. — Hunters started rolling into Chalstrom’s around 10 am Saturday morning, and the wave hasn’t let up yet as they’re dropping off their kills for processing on opening day of deer hunting season. But while many have been doing this for years, others are getting to experience the thrill for the first time.

“Everyone looks forward to the rifle opener and weather like this there’s going to be a lot of people enjoying the woods today and not being chased out by the cold today,” John Chalstrom, Owner of Chalstroms said.

Thousands of people from all over the state posted up in their stands around 6 AM Saturday morning to give it their best shot.

One young Duluthian bagged her first buck ever shooting with her dad.

“My dad saw it and so we had to rotate in the stand because I wasn’t facing the deer and so I lined it up and then I shot obviously and then it jumped and fell so it was a good shot,” Sami Grosnick, First Time Buck-Hunter said.

And naturally, their reaction was to embrace, ”we actually hugged, it was very, I was very excited,” Sami said.

The hunting community who comes out during this time of year is one that bait and tackle shop owner John Chalstrom enjoys.

“Most of the people coming in this time of year, they’re, hunters are happy people, they’re out doing what they like, it’s fun dealing with people who are in a good mood and it’s good camaraderie,” he says.

Chalstrom’s offers many different services for those who love the outdoors, and conveniently they process the meat for all of these hunters.

Charging $150 bucks for a buck, and one twenty five for a doe.

“We do deer processing so people who don’t do it themselves can drop off their deer here and get it back in a week,” Chalstrom said.

Lots of hunters are able to come in with a deer and leave with burgers, meat sticks, and other venison cuts to bring home to the family.

And Chalstrom’s expects an even larger rush of orders to come in on Sunday afternoon.

The deer hunting season serves as an opportunity to get outside with good company and for Sami and her father, it was just that.

“It’s a good bonding time for me and him, I have two younger sisters, they don’t really hunt and so it’s just really fun to be out in the woods with him,” she said.