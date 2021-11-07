UMD Women’s Cross Country Finishes Second at NCAA Central Regions to Earn Trip to NCAA Championships

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s cross country team finished second at the NCAA Central Regions on Saturday to earn an automatic qualifier to the NCAA DII Championships.

This is the Bulldogs’ first trip to the NCAA Championships since 2017 and 10th overall. The second place finish is their highest regional finish since 2016.

UMD was led by First-Team NSIC All-Conference member Julia Nielsen, who ran the 6K course in 21:12.99 to finish 11th.

The NCAA Championships will take place in St. Leo, Florida on Nov. 20.