Winterfest Gets Twin Ports Ready for Some Fun in the Snow This Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Those excited for the snow and the sports you can do with it got together to talk and prepare gear at the first Winterfest Saturday at Fitgers Brewhouse.

Ski resorts like Giants Ridge, Lutsen, Mont du Lac, and Spirit Mountain were there to provide information, share rates for their resorts, and promote their different camps and outdoor activities, people could also get their skis waxed and looked at it by pros.

Since Minnesota winters are so much longer than other places, Northlanders were eager for the information and tips.

“It’s fun because back in the day years ago there used to be snow shows in the fall where they’d get ski areas snowmobiles, resorts together and that’s been gone for years and now I think with covid there’s so many people who want to get outdoors and do things so there’s a lot of enthusiasm I haven’t seen in outdoor sports for years,” Kirk Vesterstein, Event Organize and Vendor said.

Organizers say they hope to keep the event going and growing next year.