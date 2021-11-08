Burrito Union Unveils First-Ever Disinfecting Robot Server

Owner Rod Raymond assures it's not there to replace human servers but make their jobs easier.

DULUTH, Minn.- Stopping by Burrito Union for some food can now be like taking a trip to the future, as the restaurant is unveiling its first-ever robot server.

Owner Rod Raymond tells us, “Rasputin” is the first robot in the world to both serve food and disinfect with U-V rays that even kill the coronavirus and other viruses at night when staff leaves. It costs $6 an hour.

Amid a time of workforce shortages Raymond assures it’s not there to replace human servers, but make their jobs easier.

“As everyone knows the restaurant business is hurting for staff so this isn’t replacing any positions,” he said. “What’s important about Burrito Union and the Brewhouse and the Rathskeller is not to do something more, less human. It’s to engage more. So this will allow the server to engage more.”

The robot was developed by “Aitheon” out of Ukraine arriving in Duluth after a 17-hour flight.

A developer from Aitheon, a Duluth native, says it may take some getting used to. But over time they’re sure staff and customers will enjoy Rasputin.

“At first everyone is a little hesitant with robots, right?” said Andrew Archer of Aitheon. “’Cause they’re just, we don’t see them really often during the days, right?”

“It’s pretty much intuitive when food comes to your table to just take it, right? So yeah they really like it. I think they enjoy the new interactive experience and it’s like something new and novel,” he said.

Raymond says more parts such as arms are coming for Rasputin, so he hopes it can take more responsibilities off the hands of servers soon.