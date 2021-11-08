Cloquet’s Kruse, Grand Rapids’ Mvogo Earn MVP Honors at All-Star Soccer Game

Kruse and Mvogo helped their respective teams pick up wins in penalty shootouts.

DULUTH, Minn. – At the Essentia Health All-Star Soccer Game, the girls match needed penalty kicks after finishing with a 1-1 tie. Team Grey would go on to defeat Team Blue 3-2 as Cloquet’s Caley Kruse was named MVP.

In the boys match, they would also need penalty kicks as their game ended in a 3-3 tie. Team Grey would also win 3-2 as Ulrich Mvogo of Grand Rapids was named MVP.