Duluth Children’s Museum Participates in Give to the Max Day

DULUTH, Minn.-We may only be one week into November, but Give Minnesota’s Give to the Max 2021 is only a couple of weeks away. The Duluth Children’s Museum in Lincoln Park is participating in its 14th year with the fundraising event.

The children’s museum reopened only a couple of months ago after undergoing renovations in the past two years.

Now that the museum’s first floor is complete, there are plans to develop additional exhibits on the second story of the building, requiring the installation of an elevator to make the building more accessible.

The museum is participating in this year’s Give to the Max Day, hoping to gain support from the community in developing their facility and educational exhibits.

“So our next campaign, which has just launched as well, is to get the second floor opened up that’s going to require us to have an elevator, and so Give to the Max Day is a really cool opportunity for us to tell that story and to get support from the community so that we can continue to grow and expand as an organization,” said CEO of the Duluth Children’s Museum Cameron Kruger.

Give to the Max Day is an opportunity to help organizations like the Duluth Children’s Museum. If you want to donate to the Duluth Children’s Museum or other participating organizations, visit their website.