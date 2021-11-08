Duluth Police Raise $2,853 For American Cancer Society

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department raised $2,853 for the American Cancer Society through its “Pink Patch Project” last month.

The DPD sold pink versions of its traditional police patches during October, which is nationally recognized as breast cancer awareness month.

Chief Mike Tusken said it’s important to find a cure for all types of cancer, as many people have lost loved ones to the disease.

“Everyone knows someone who’s been affected by cancer, and this is a way that people can not only receive memorabilia from the Duluth Police Department, but also support a great cause to find a cure to all cancers,” Tusken said in a press release after the successful campaign.

This was the first run of the DPD’s “Pink Patch Project,” which will come back next October.