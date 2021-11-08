Essentia Health Holding Free Skin Cancer Screening Day

DULUTH, Minn. – Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., with 1 in 5 Americans developing it by the age of 70. That’s why Essentia Health is hosting a skin cancer screening day.

The SPOTme® Skin Cancer Screening day will be Thursday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. at the Duluth Family Medicine Clinic.

The event is free to attend, but appointments are encouraged as availability is limited.

The one-day event is put on in collaboration with the American Academy of Dermatology and Essentia Health.

The clinic is located at 330 N 8th Ave. E.

Appointments can be made by calling (218) 723-1112.