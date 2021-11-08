KYN: Port City Nutrition

That's why she decided to bring Herbalife products such as proteins and herbal teas to downtown Two Harbors along with a positive environment.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — “I like being in a place that people can go to get nutrition and to get coaching and get into an active lifestyle and a healthy lifestyle,” Port City Nutrition Owner, Quinn Kasell says.

After moving from Grand Rapids to Two Harbors with her family, owner Quinn Kasell knew she had to bring her drive for fitness to the area.

“We have a lot of athletes here. It’s important to them and it’s important to get off of the fast food and into a healthy lifestyle,” Kasell says.

That’s why she decided to bring Herbalife products such as proteins and herbal teas to downtown Two Harbors along with a positive environment.

“We have a mermaid tea which has been pretty popular. The immune boost has been pretty popular lately,” Kasell says.

“We have high energy probably because we’ve been drinking tea all day. So yeah, it’s just a good place to hang out,” Kasell says.

Being open for almost a year now, Kassell is happy with the turnout from the community and working alongside her mom.

“We fight like sisters but then we can get over it very quickly. It’s really fun actually to spend the time. When we are separated for over a day we are texting each other non-stop,” Kasell says.

The owners will also be opening a wine bar next store in the Spring of 2022.