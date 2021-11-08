New Kind of Ski Wax Helping Skiers Tune Fast And Maintain Quality

DULUTH, Minn. — One of the businesses that held a pop-up booth at Fitger’s first annual Winterfest event this weekend has Minnesota ties.

It’s called “Fast Wax” Ski Wax, and it was created in Lake Elmo 25 years ago.

The company reps were in town this weekend to promote both their traditional products, as well as a newer creation that came on the scene just a few years ago.

Instead of traditionally waxing with an iron, this paste wax comes with an applicator to just rub it in, you don’t even need the whole tuning set up, you can use it in the parking lot before hitting the slopes.

A sales rep tells us they want to promote this product here in the Northland as they know skiing has become more popular since the pandemic.

“The base of your skis is a very porous, fibrous type material that can dry out and kind of get sucked in a little bit and dry out your bases and start to separate a little bit, by conditioning them, keeping them in good condition, it’s going to prolong the life of your ski and make them last a whole lot longer,” Morgan Rapp, National Sales Rep With Fast Wax Ski Wax said.

You can find the fast wax products on their website, or at local outdoor gear shops around the state as well.