Rivet Run 5k Helps Support Pattison State Park

SUPERIOR, Wis. — More than 50 people came together for the Rivet Run/Walk 5k at Pattinson State Park, which is home to Wisconsin’s tallest free standing waterfall. Proceeds raised by the runners and organizers is helping give back to maintain the place they love so much.

Pattison State Park was established in 1920, and features almost 1,500 acres of woods and trails to hike and ski, and also Big Manitou Falls which is the tallest fall in Wisconsin at 165 feet.

This 5k course brings racers through some of the beautiful trails and helps provide for their maintenance.

“Pattison is a really pretty park, it is not a crowded place, the trails are just gorgeous, they’re very well maintained, and in order to keep them well maintained, the funds from this race go to the trails,” Eve Graves, Race Director, said.

And the Rivet Run has happened twice a year for 10 years, and has been able to provide $35,000 towards park maintenance with the many people who come back to run every year.

“We have a lot of the same people that come out year after year, and it’s really fun to see them, I’ve had kids that started when they were six and now they’re 15, so it’s fun to see them get older and do better and better each time,” Graves said.

Connie Meek placed second overall in the over 60 age group, and she takes pride in giving back too.

“I come every year to run because it’s an interesting, challenging course and it’s beautiful with the water and also to support the fundraising for improving the park,” Meek said.

But for Race Director Eve Graves, organizing something where you can get people outdoors and active is something she loves to do.

“It’s kind of my passion it makes people happier, it’s healthy and it’s for everybody,” Graves said.

The race not only provides for the park, but it introducers racers to each other too, where friendships can start.

“That’s probably one of the reasons that I do race is just to meet people and become friends, and not just running, but I cross country ski and in-line skate, and just have a whole circle of new friends from doing sports like that,” Meek said.

The 5k will happen again in July, but the date has yet to be announced.