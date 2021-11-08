St. Louis County Dispatch Center is Hiring

DULUTH, Minn.- Like several other businesses, the St. Louis County 911 Dispatch Center is looking for employees.

The dispatch center is currently training five newly hired dispatchers but is looking to hire more in December.

With a complete 12 member team, the dispatch center will have 6-9 dispatchers working each shift.

“I think a lot of people don’t remember what happens behind the scenes,” said supervising deputy Brandon Silgjord. “They see the firefighters, the police officers, the sheriff deputies show up on scene to calls and crashes and things, but they don’t realize it is the support network behind all of those first responders.”

If you are interested in applying to the St. Louis County 911 Dispatch Center, check out the City of Duluth website in December for new job postings.