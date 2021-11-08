UW-Superior Soccer Teams Learn NCAA Fates During Selection Show

The women will face St. Catherine while the men will battle Washington University.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After winning their first-ever UMAC championship on Saturday, the UW-Superior women’s soccer team found out on Monday where they’re heading for the NCAA tournament.

And it’s not that far as UWS will face top-seeded St. Catherine in the St. Paul regional. The MIAC champion Wildcats have won all seven all-time matches against the Yellowjackets, with the most recent coming in 2016. But a program-record 17-match unbeaten streak has UWS confident they can pull off the upset.

“We have a lot of teams that they had close games with that we’ve either beaten or also had close games with. We just know we can show up, even though it’s our first time in the tournament, and compete on game on,” said women’s soccer head coach Allison DeGroot.

“Playing on the grass is definitely going to be a challenge, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before and nothing we haven’t been doing in our previous years of soccer. I think that’s just going to be fun,” defender Erin Schoborg said.

The Yellowjackets will battle the Wildcats on Saturday. The winner moves on to face either UW-La Crosse or Wartburg.

As for the men, they’ll be making their fourth straight trip to the NCAA tournament. The yellowjackets will take on Washington University, who received an at-large bid from the University Athletic Association. For UWS, they’ll look to keep building momentum as they’ve won their first round match in each of their last two trips to the dance.

“The nerves are a good thing, but they can, especially for the younger guys, if they settle and not feeling too good. We as seniors, they can lean on us, ask us questions. And I think too just help lead by example. We’ve been there before. We know what it’s about,” defender Scott Wilson said.

“If we get everything right on this day, we got a chance to win. And if not, our season’s over. To play in those kind of games and have that kind of pressure, those are the kind of games you want to be a part of. I think we welcome that challenge and that pressure,” said men’s soccer head coach Joe Mooney.

The match will take place Saturday at the Holmgren Athletic Complex on the campus of North Park University in Chicago.