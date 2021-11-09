Applications Now Accepted as City Increases Vacation Rental Units

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth is accepting applications for more vacation and short-term rentals.

This as the city increases the number of units allowed around town.

This comes as the city council recently passed a modified ordinance increasing the vacation dwellings cap from 60 to 70 units.

With up to ten additional units every year until an ultimate cap is reached of 120 units down the road.

The ordinance also allows an unlimited number of homeowners to rent out bedrooms of the home they currently live in for no more than 21 days a year.

City officials say it’s important to embrace modern-day living while balancing the vibe of traditional neighborhoods.

“It’s really important that the city council and the planning commission identify that we want a stronger level of screening between these types of properties when they are in a residential location. Making sure we are limiting the number of bedrooms. So you can’t have a really big house converted to a vacation dwelling units at this point,” City of Duluth Director of Planning & Economic Development, Adam Fulton says.

You have until December 10th to be considered for a license.

Applications can be found here.

A lottery drawing will be held early next year.

The cost of a vacation dwelling license has risen from around 600 to 16-hundred dollars.

Half of that money will go to the city’s new ‘housing trust fund’ to help create new affordable housing in Duluth.