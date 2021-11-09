Duluth Fire Department Responding to CO2 Leak at Red Lobster

UPDATE: According to the Duluth Fire Department the Red Lobster building has been ventilated following a CO2 leak Tuesday afternoon.

“The source has been shut off and repair technicians are responding to correct the problem,” the fire department wrote on their Twitter page.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department is responding to Red Lobster in Canal Park for a reported CO2 leak.

Crews responded to the building around 12:19 p.m.

In a Twitter post, the fire department said the restaurant has been evacuated while crews evaluate the CO2 levels in the building.