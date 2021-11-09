Duluth Fire Department Participating in ‘Movember’

Captain Black said the driver of his rig usually wins the competition every year.

DULUTH, Minn. — Members of the Duluth Fire Department can spend a little less time getting ready in the morning this month, as they’re growing out mustaches for a good cause.

The goal is to see who can grow the best mustache within department grooming standards.

It’s also to pass on the importance of getting screened early for cancers and to start a conversation on men’s health issues such as depression, PTSD and suicide.

This as people may have been more isolated than usual because of the pandemic.

“During Movember we grow these mustaches and I think the slogan is ‘save a bro with your mo’ and so that’s kinda what we are doing here. Raising awareness and see if everybody is alright,” Duluth Fire Department Tower #1 Captain, Brian Black says.

