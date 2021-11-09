Essentia Health Hosting Free Skin Cancer Screening Clinic

The Free Event is Happening at 330 North 8th Avenue East in Duluth on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re concerned about the risk of skin cancer, a free event on Thursday, Nov. 11 might help put your mind at ease.

Essentia Health is hosting the event.

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States, with one in five Americans developing it by age 70.

Health officials say the elderly and those who spend or have spent ample amounts of time in a tanning bed are more likely to develop skin cancer.

The event is taking place at the Duluth Family Medicine Clinic located along 8th Avenue East in Duluth.

“It’s interesting that when we have these events that we typically do identify somebody who has melanoma depending upon the number of people we screen or at least something that should be biopsied and removed, maybe it’s precancerous,” said Christine Mitchell with the Cancer Resource Center at Essentia Health.

Health officials also recommend doing routine self-skin checks to make sure moles and dark spots aren’t changing in shape, size, or color.

The free event is happening Thursday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged. Contact (218) 723-1112.