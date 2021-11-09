Family Donates $63K From 5K To Fund Addiction Recovery For Those Who Can’t Afford It

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge received a tremendous donation for its Northland location on Tuesday, coming from a family that started a 5K fundraiser years ago.

A couple named Stevie and Sandy Paulson, along with their children, dropped off a check for more than $63,000 to the organization, which helps people start their recovery from substance abuse who can’t afford treatment.

The nonprofit offers both inpatient and outpatient programs, including therapy that helps address a person’s past traumas that may have pushed them down the wrong path.

The Paulsons are the founders of the yearly Breezy Point 5K on Island Lake, which is just north of Duluth. It happens every July right before Independence Day, with the race starting right in the family’s driveway.

A few years in, a neighbor suggested they turn the 5K into a fundraiser, and the Paulsons chose Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge to receive the donations.

Stevie Paulson said he and his family know how important it is to support people who are feeling broken, as they once lost a loved one to addiction.

“I had someone in my family, that if they would’ve been able to attend the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, they might still be here today,” Stevie said. “Because we lost them, we decided to put the money here.”

The Paulsons also donated several thousand dollars to the Gnesen Volunteer Fire Department to help them buy new equipment, as those first responders were the ones who helped out with safety efforts during the 5K.

The most recent Breezy Point 5K brought out more than 550 participants and volunteers for its 13th year.