Heating Supply Stores Nearing Busy Season

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Stove and Fireplace business has moved to a new location to expand their product inventory.

The business held on strong through the pandemic with home construction and renovations continuing to fuel their demand.

As they approach what they call their ‘burn season” they needed an expanded building to showcase a growing product line in gas and wood fireplaces.

“In the ‘shoulder’ months the spring and the fall, when someone wants to heat something up if they have a gas fireplace or a wood stove they can use that to bring their comfort level up,” Duluth Stove and Fireplace Managing Partner, Matt Boo says.

“We are actually booked into April right now with installs so we are kind of going to railroad through that slow season,” Boo says.

As this new location continues to get set up, the rest of the displays on the sales floor should be out by next year.