Salvation Army is Looking for Bell Ringers

DULUTH, Minn.- As we near the holidays, Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers to work their 18 fund-ringing locations.

The nonprofit organization is looking for people to fill more than 5,000 bell ringer hours throughout the holidays. Each shift can be from 2 to 4 hours, ringing bells outside and inside establishments to raise money for various food programs.

“You know, really, it’s interesting we go talk to people who volunteer and done it a lot of times,” said Director of Development Cyndi Frick. “Those people are the people that inspire other people to volunteer. It’s really our way that supports all of our programs.”

The fundraising event begins this Saturday, and people can sign up to volunteer through the Salvation Army website.