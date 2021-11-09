Structure of Essentia’s Vision Northland Project Marked Complete with Topping Out Ceremony

According to hospital and construction officials, the project is ahead of schedule at 53% complete.

DULUTH, Minn.- Essentia Health, city and state officials celebrated a big milestone in the multimillion-dollar Vision Northland project — the end of structural construction.

The “topping out” ceremony was held Tuesday.

For the construction tradition, the beam is adorned with an American flag and a small tree.“They all symbolize positive things,” said Jeff Dzurik, Executive Vice President of McGough Construction.

“The birth of a new building, good luck for future occupants, continued growth and in concert with the environment and a safe job well done,” he said. “And I’d really like to highlight a safe job well done.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Emly Larson, hospital staff, and the more than 2100 men and women who have been working on the project through the pandemic since September of 2019 watched as the final beam was placed atop the soon-to-be hospital.

Mayor Emily Larson said she has not heard of complaints from residents about the project’s construction detours — a testament, she said, to how much the expansion means to the Hillside neighborhood and the Twin Ports.

“I have so appreciated that this community — yes, it has been slightly inconvenient to move around the city differently — but sincerely the way that this community is responding and acknowledging that this is for our greatest good,” said Mayor Larson.

The Vision Northland project costs $900 million, it’s expected to be complete in 2023.