UW-Superior Women’s Basketball Drops Season Opener to UW-Stout

Kaelyn Christian led the Yellowjackets with 14 points.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior women’s basketball team struggled to get much going offensively, as UW-Stout got the 76-44 win to open the 2021 season.

Kaelyn Christian led the Yellowjackets with 14 points.

UWS will head to Eau Claire this weekend for the UW-Eau Claire Tip-Off Tournament this weekend. The Yellowjackets will face hots UW-Eau Claire on Friday at 8:00 p.m.