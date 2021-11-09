UWS Women’s Soccer Team Sweeps Top UMAC Honors

Superior native Niya Wilson was named Player of the Year, while Allison DeGroot takes home Coach of the Year honors for third straight season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS women’s soccer team wrapped up their most successful conference season ever by sweeping the top honors from the UMAC.

Superior native Niya Wilson was named UMAC Player of the Year after finishing eighth in the country in goals. Senior Erin Schoborg is your Defensive Player of the Year and freshman goalkeeper Jenna Lang was named Rookie of the Year. Allison DeGroot took home Coach of the Year honors for the third straight season.

For the full release, click here.