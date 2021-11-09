Yarn Harbor Needs Clothing Donations for Warm Up the City Event

DULUTH, Minn.- Yarn Harbor’s annual Warm Up the City event is this Saturday, and the Duluth yarn store is looking for winter apparel donations.

Each year the yarn store collects clothing donations and distributes them to various public parts of the city for people who need warm layers. They are looking for new or pre-loved gloves, hats, jackets, and more.

On Saturday, Yarn Harbor will be leaving the items around Duluth, each with a tag saying, “I am not lost. I need a good home.” For anyone who may need it.

“It’s really a win-win for everyone,” said Yarn Harbor Owner Kathy Thomas. “It’s a win for us to help the community, it’s a win for the people who actually get the items, and it’s also a win for the people who distribute every year it’s a lot of families.”

If you would like to donate, Yarn Harbor accepts donations through Thursday to prepare for distribution on Saturday.