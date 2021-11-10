Bong Historical Center Receives $10,000 For Disabled Veterans

Cenovus energy which owns the superior refinery formerly known as husky donated $10,000 to the bong museum.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — On Wednesday the Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior has landed a big donation to help send disabled vets on summer trips to the boundary waters.

Cenovus energy which owns the superior refinery formerly known as husky donated $10,000 to the bong museum.

The money will fund two summer canoe trips to the BWCA for seven veterans and two group leaders with the goal of supporting positive mental health.

“Which is just amazing because it’s the largest contribution we’ve gotten to this program in its history. We are just very appreciative cenovus energy for making that contribution allowing us to keep this program going and continuing to help serve veterans and help in support of their mental health,” Bong Veteran Historical Center Executive Director, Dustin Heckman says.

A local veteran who’s been on one of the canoe trips in the past describes the experience as humbling.

He says, it’s a way to form relationships with other veterans while getting away from the stress of everyday life.

“For me it gave me a chance to get back to what it’s like to be a veteran and what it’s like to be one of something as opposed to being alone. And in the subsequent trips you can see that effect on all of the veterans,” Bong Veterans Historical Center Volunteer, Duane Lasley says.

The next BWCA canoe trip is in July.

You can apply here.

For Veterans Day on Thursday admission to the bong museum is free for vets.