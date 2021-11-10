Cloquet’s Dana Jones Signs with Winona State Softball, Katie Turner Joins Northern Michigan Women’s Soccer

Cloquet had a pair of Lumberjacks make their commitments official on National Signing Day.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Wednesday afternoon, Cloquet had a pair of Lumberjacks make their commitments official on National Signing Day.

Dana Jones signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Winona State softball team. She described the moment she signed and made things official as exhilarating.

“I mean I’m obviously shaking. I’m so excited. Coach Jones down there, kind of ironic, I’m really excited to play for him and all of his team. I’ve played with a couple of the players who are recruits this year this summer and those friendships, I’m really excited to spend time with them down there too next year,” said Jones.

On the pitch, Katie Turner signed with the Northern Michigan women’s soccer team. The Lumberjacks captain says she is excited to head to the Upper Peninsula next season.

“It’s a beautiful area. I’ve heard nothing but good things from everybody that’s been up there, that’s lived there, has gone to school there. And when I went on my official visit, the coaches were so amazing, so welcoming, and it really just felt like a good fit,” Turner said.

Turner just wrapped up her high school soccer career helping the Lumberjacks win their third straight section title. Jones was a member of Cloquet’s state tournament team that took home third place in 2019.