Douglas County Jail Deals With First Major COVID-19 Outbreak

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Douglas County Jail is on the rebound after its first major COVID-19 outbreak affected more than two dozen inmates.

Sheriff Tom Dalbec told FOX 21 Wednesday that 33 inmates have tested positive for the virus within the last two weeks.

The problem exploded after a few inmates weren’t feeling well and ended up testing positive for the virus.

Once the unit they were in was quarantined and tested, the number of positive cases took that jump to 33.

22 of the 33 inmates were vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, there were eight active cases in the jail.

Dalbec said inmates are required to wear a mask unless in their private cell.